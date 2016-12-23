12 tips para librarse de un mal hábito

Hacer a un lado un mal hábito no es cosa sencilla, así que te preguntarás ¿qué debes hacer cuando realmente quieres deshacerte de algo que no te hace nada bien

Primero que nada, concéntrate sólo en un mal hábito. Mientras que es admirable que quieras dejar de fumar, dejar de comerte las uñas y evitar comer botanas después de media noche, el tratar de deshacerte de tres hábitos al mismo tiempo, sólo te ocasionará estrés y es muy probable que no funcione.

Prever las dificultades iniciales hará que el camino sea más fácil. Enlista los malos hábitos que quieras desaparecer con ayuda de tus amigos. Sé extremadamente consciente de las satisfacciones emocionales, físicas y geográficas que desencadenarán renunciar a un mal hábito.

Finalmente, no seas tan severo contigo mismo si no tienes éxito la primera vez. Simplemente comienza de nuevo y no olvides premiarte por intentarlo por segunda vez.

1 Concéntrate en un mal hábito a la vez

ENE Dejar de morderme las uñas

MAR Dejar de comer comida chatarra

MAY Dejar de gastar más de la cuenta

Toma de 30 a 60 días formar un hábito. Si te concentras en uno a la vez, tendrás más probabilidades de tener éxito.

2 Reemplaza con otra actividad tu mal hábito

En lugar de perder tiempo en la computadora, voy a leer, 60 minutos de caminata, o hacer arte

Conscientemente al escoger un buen hábito para reemplazar uno malo, ya estás tratando de renunciar a él. Así tendrás algo útil que hacer como alternativa si te sientes tentado.

3 Premia tus pequeñas victorias

30 días sin fumar = Salir a cenar a un buen restaurante

Eliminar un mal hábito no es fácil. Recompénsate y celébrate cuando alcances pequeños logros (sólo asegúrate que no sea contraproducente, como comer un mega helado cuando has perdido 30 kilos).

4 Prevé que el inicio será duro

Échenme una mano- Es pan comido

Sé consciente de que al comienzo de renunciar a algo, suele ser muy difícil pero conforme te vayas apegando más a él será pan comido.

5 Avanza un paso a la vez – Divide tu meta en pequeños pedazos

Por ejemplo: ¿Quieres dejar de comer comida chatarra? En lugar de renunciar a toda la mala comida, comienza por no comerla después de media noche y poco a poco lograrás deshacerte de ese mal hábito.

6 Busca el apoyo de los demás

-Quiero renunciar a mi vida poco saludable

– ¡Yo también!

Únete a un grupos de apoyo en línea, con tus amigos o con tu familia para que te ayuden. Anótate con un amigo responsable, recuerda que la unión hace la fuerza.

7 Conoce tus debilidades y evítalas (o sé muy consciente de ellas)

Estrés, estar en casa, fin de semana, manejar, amigos que fuman, presiones…

¿Te gusta fumar en el patio cómodamente sentado en una tumbona por las noches? Deshazte de ella. ¿Sueles ir al bar después del trabajo? Cambia de ruta al regresar a casa.

8 Cambia tu ambiente

No TV

¿Quieres dejar de ver mucha televisión? Saca el televisor de tu recámara. Lleva más libros a tu casa. Deshazte de las botanas que sueles comer cuando ves televisión.

9 Llénate de motivación al visualizar regularmente el éxito de tu nuevo estilo de vida

Pulmones saludables

Más dinero

Más felicidad

Estas renunciando porque es bueno para ti y te hará sentir mucho mejor cuando no lo hagas nunca más. Recuérdatelo constantemente.

10 Cada vez que te sientas tentado, haz una pausa y haz un par de pqueñas inhalaciones

Inhalar, exhalar

Al hacer esto cada vez que te sientas así, incrementarás tu poder de convicción.

11 Haz uso de recordatorios visuales de por qué quieres deshacerte de tu mal hábito

Si dejo de gastar demasiado, podré ahorrar dinero para mi retiro, y así podré disfrutar de cosas como ¡ir a HAWAI!

12 Recuerda que todo estará bien si no tienes éxito en tu primer intento