19 memes de “Yo merengues” que te harán morir de risa
[gallery ids="511239,511238,511237,511236,511234,511233,511232,511230,511229,511227,511226,511225,511224,511222,511221,511220,511219,511218"] Porque siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por encima de nosotros, y siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por debajo, pero nunca habrá nadie como "Yo merengues". No tenemos ni idea de dónde surgió este meme, pero no cabe
1004Views
Porque siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por encima de nosotros, y siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por debajo, pero nunca habrá nadie como “Yo merengues”.
No tenemos ni idea de dónde surgió este meme, pero no cabe duda que los usuarios de redes sociales se unieron para declarar lo que es “cool” y lo que no, de la mejor forma posible.
Fuente: SDP Noticias
6 COMMENTS
http://brunecouture.com/index.php/en/component/k2/itemlist/user/249756 December 17, 2016
Mammograms and monitoring of prostate-specific antigen, hematocrit,
and lipid levels are recommended for patients.
http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm December 17, 2016
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It absolutely helpful and it has
aided me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid different users
like its aided me. Great job.
domiciliary care services December 18, 2016
It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at
this website.
effective cockroach pest control December 19, 2016
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before
but after going through a few of the posts
I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
2003 dodge intrepid ecm location December 22, 2016
If you are going for finest contents like me, just pay a visit this site all the time as it presents quality contents,
thanks
sales life December 23, 2016
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that
it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!