23 Dec 2016
VIRALES

19 memes de “Yo merengues” que te harán morir de risa

Porque siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por encima de nosotros, y siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por debajo, pero nunca habrá nadie como "Yo merengues". No tenemos ni idea de dónde surgió este meme, pero no cabe

Porque siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por encima de nosotros, y siempre, invariablemente, hay alguien por debajo, pero nunca habrá nadie como “Yo merengues”.

No tenemos ni idea de dónde surgió este meme, pero no cabe duda que los usuarios de redes sociales se unieron para declarar lo que es “cool” y lo que no, de la mejor forma posible.

 

Fuente: SDP Noticias

POST A COMMENT