5 HÁBITOS DE INTIMIDAD DE PAREJAS FELICES · Antena San Luis

El sexo es sumamente necesario para una relación saludable. “Es algo que haces con tu pareja y que usualmente no haces con alguien más”, dice la psicóloga clínica Ursula Ofman.

Aquí están algunas rutinas que separan a las parejas enamoradas del resto, sin duda alguna regresará el deseo de estar tocándose a cada segundo.

CREER EN SU SENSUALIDAD

“Un habito de los más importantes de las parejas felices es asumir que excitan a sus parejas”, dice Ofman. Parece un paso muy sencillo porque lo es. Refuerza el sentimiento de interés mutuo.

NO OLVIDAN LAS COSAS PEQUEÑAS

Las parejas estables saben que no ocupan hacer gran cosa para mantener las cosas calientes. Una simple llamada en la hora de comida para decir “te extraño”, puede hacerle el día a tu amada, un mensaje sexy puede preparar las cosas para la velada.

ENFOQUE POSITIVO

Las parejas felices comparten lo que les agrada en igual de enfocarse en la que detestan o en las críticas. Algo tan simple cómo “me gustó cuando me hiciste esto”, puede hacer la experiencia sexual mucho mejor.

HACER TIEMPO PARA LA INTIMIDAD

Si los días de hacer el amor como conejos se han esfumado, tu novia debería de seguir estando en tu lista de pendientes. Si tienen que agendar la intimidad, háganlo.

Hablen acerca de las necesidades sexuales de cada uno para poder cumplirlas.

CUMPLIR SIEMPRE

Esto no significa tener intimidad si no quieres. Significa no rechazarla cuando no estás de humor. Las parejas felices están dispuestas a responder aunque no estén sintiendo la llama de la pasión.

