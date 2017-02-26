5 HÁBITOS DE INTIMIDAD DE PAREJAS FELICES · Antena San Luis

El sexo es sumamente necesario para una relación saludable. “Es algo que haces con tu pareja y que usualmente no haces con alguien más”, dice la psicóloga clínica Ursula Ofman.
Aquí están algunas rutinas que separan a las parejas enamoradas del resto, sin duda alguna regresará el deseo de estar tocándose a cada segundo.
CREER EN SU SENSUALIDAD
“Un habito de los más importantes de las parejas felices es asumir que excitan a sus parejas”, dice Ofman. Parece un paso muy sencillo porque lo es. Refuerza el sentimiento de interés mutuo.
NO OLVIDAN LAS COSAS PEQUEÑAS
Las parejas estables saben que no ocupan hacer gran cosa para mantener las cosas calientes. Una simple llamada en la hora de comida para decir “te extraño”, puede hacerle el día a tu amada, un mensaje sexy puede preparar las cosas para la velada.
ENFOQUE POSITIVO
Las parejas felices comparten lo que les agrada en igual de enfocarse en la que detestan o en las críticas. Algo tan simple cómo “me gustó cuando me hiciste esto”, puede hacer la experiencia sexual mucho mejor.
HACER TIEMPO PARA LA INTIMIDAD
Si los días de hacer el amor como conejos se han esfumado, tu novia debería de seguir estando en tu lista de pendientes. Si tienen que agendar la intimidad, háganlo.
Hablen acerca de las necesidades sexuales de cada uno para poder cumplirlas.
CUMPLIR SIEMPRE
Esto no significa tener intimidad si no quieres. Significa no rechazarla cuando no estás de humor. Las parejas felices están dispuestas a responder aunque no estén sintiendo la llama de la pasión.
ENPAREJA
Pingback: seedbox
Pingback: DMPK
Pingback: YouJizz XXX
Pingback: zdporn.com
Pingback: Eavestrough Cleaning Brandon
Pingback: Corporate Event Management Company in Hyderabad
Pingback: www.office.com/setup
Pingback: Boliden
Pingback: Source hotxxmom com
Pingback: Pic link nude irkburo ru
Pingback: Read more babacams com
Pingback: Origin site bigassxfuck com
Pingback: My homepage aliassporn com
Pingback: free-anal-porno mysexydownload com
Pingback: Video link bestfreeporn alisextube com
Pingback: Web escort abudhabihottestgirls com
Pingback: Website pornpics abudhabihottestgirls com
Pingback: My homepage teens-anal mysexydownload com
Pingback: url site xxxpics abudhabihottestgirls com
Pingback: Origin xxvideos pro
Pingback: feed camslut nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: url site casamia nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: Go site blueeye nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: Read more cjmiles nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: See me camsolo nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: See video carfuck nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: Web camplay nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: cek disini
Pingback: My homepage camfuck nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: Website emyfour nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: Web cutemom nakedgirlfuck com
Pingback: url pornpics sexviptube com
Pingback: See video abudhabihottestgirls com
Pingback: My homepage pornpics park1829 ru
Pingback: Origin site pornteen assfuckz com
Pingback: Video link nakedgirls vikipets ru
Pingback: mine site pics alisextube com
Pingback: Pic link hotpics park1829 ru
Pingback: See me sexpics irkburo ru
Pingback: xvideos irkburo ru
Pingback: anal assfuckz com
Pingback: www xxxtube jm-cafe ru
Pingback: Origin site sex freeanalz com
Pingback: See video video jivetalk org
Pingback: Homepage xtube assfuckz com
Pingback: Pic link alisexpicture com
Pingback: mine site sleepingbitch com
Pingback: Video link sosu jivetalk org
Pingback: See me makeyspb ru
Pingback: Go link mp3prof com
Pingback: Website litetura ru
Pingback: Origin luxkabel ru
Pingback: Click here meatwest ru
Pingback: Go link nanastom ru
Pingback: Homepage plak-art ru
Pingback: mine site sochi1mt ru
Pingback: Homepage plaza152 ru
Pingback: Video link vikipets ru
Pingback: turkitub ru
Pingback: Source tutvobed ru
Pingback: Homepage trade-ls ru
Pingback: Click here zubatyuk ru
Pingback: Go site anektub ru
Pingback: mine site zgroup12 ru
Pingback: Go link xopxa ru
Pingback: Website iztube ru
Pingback: My homepage xp-line ru
Pingback: url site zazebok ru
Pingback: Click here seowm ru
Pingback: www tubedom ru
Pingback: Link zumtub ru
Pingback: See link mixfap ru
Pingback: Pix link mimizo ru
Pingback: Read more telegra ph I-like-sucking-big-cock-gloryhole-initiations10-11-09
Pingback: www telegra ph Tureckij-serial-Bescennoe-vremya-11-09
Pingback: See video telegra ph Watch-free-porn-movies-online-XXX-HD-18-11-09
Pingback: Pic link telegra ph Tureckij-serial-Bescennoe-vremya-89-90-seriya-11-08
Pingback: Toko Baju Online