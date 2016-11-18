ASESINADOS EN TALLER MÉCANICO NO TENÍAN RELACIÓN CON EL CRIMEN ORGANIZADO, REFIEREN VECINOS

LOS ASESINOS BUSCABAN A LOS DUEÑOS DE UNA HUMMER A LA QUE LUEGO LE PRENDIERON FUEGO

NINGUNA DE LAS DOS VÍCTIMAS TENÍA RELACIÓN CON EL CRIMEN ORGANIZADO, REFIEREN VECINOS

Los asesinos llegaron provistos de armas largas. Exigieron se les informara de una camioneta Hummer, blanca, que estaba en el taller mecánico. El dueño, José Guadalupe, de 37 años, les explicó que no tenía datos personales de los propietarios. Entonces lo mataron. Y lo mismo hicieron con César, de 17 años, que sólo había ido al sitio a dejar una refacción; a él le dieron un balazo en la cabeza. Enseguida le prendieron fuego a la camioneta.

Estos hechos ocurrieron hoy jueves 17 de noviembre, alrededor de las cuatro de la tarde, en la calle Sevilla y la avenida San Lorenzo, de la colonia del mismo nombre, en Soledad de Graciano Sánchez; y, como en otros casos, los criminales actuaron con total impunidad.

A los agresores no les importó ni la luz del día ni lo transitado de la zona, ni que haya escuelas muy cerca, pues como en una vieja película de gánsteres, llegaron a bordo al menos de dos unidades, asesinaron a sus dos víctimas, y provocaron el incendio.

Luego tuvieron tiempo de huir del lugar sin ser molestados, mientras los vecinos, alertadas por las llamas que dejaba el incendio de la Hummer, concurrieron alarmados al sitio a tratar de sofocar el fuego. Después, ya se sabe, hubo un operativo policíaco con diversas corporaciones, y hubo gran despliegue de sirenas, sin que se tenga hasta el momento noticia de algún detenido.

Los vecinos que conocían a José Guadalupe y al joven César se encuentran conmovidos, pues refieren que se trataba de personas trabajadoras, honradas, quienes, hasta donde saben, no tenían ninguna relación con cuestiones ilícitos, por lo cual parece ser que murieron de manera fortuita, víctimas de la criminal delincuencia que no deja de sembrar la zozobra entre los potosinos.

Las ejecuciones fueron presenciados por algunos testigos, de los cuales se espera den informes fidedignos sobre los atacantes; así como también deberán de recibir la debida protección para evitar represalias en su contra.

Fuente: La Roja