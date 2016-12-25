Cofepris da 125 permisos para cannabis medicinal
De acuerdo con información de la Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (Cofepris), este año más de 125 pacientes han obtenido la autorización para utilizar productos de cannabis que disminuyan dolores o ayuden
De acuerdo con información de la Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (Cofepris), este año más de 125 pacientes han obtenido la autorización para utilizar productos de cannabis que disminuyan dolores o ayuden al tratamiento de sus enfermedades.
En México, el uso de productos de cannabis para aliviar diferentes padecimientos o coadyuvar en tratamientos está permitido, siempre y cuando un médico certificado lo solicite a la Cofepris para un caso específico, el cual puede obtener respuesta en tan sólo 24 horas.
Aunque el pasado viernes se dio a conocer públicamente el caso de una mujer de Torreón, Coahuila, que podrá importar un aceite de cannabis para calmar sus neuropatías a consecuencia de la diabetes, éste no es el único caso aprobado, pues hasta la fecha hay más de 125 pacientes que han recibido el permiso de la Cofepris para usar productos de cannabis para ayudar al tratamiento de múltiples enfermedades.
De hecho, esta comisión señala que las peticiones están abiertas a todos los pacientes que pudieran necesitar de esta sustancia para complementar su tratamiento, siempre y cuando el médico tratante de un paciente realice la solicitud formal en la que justifique porqué necesita el uso de cannabis, es decir, que demuestre científicamente en qué ayudaría o mejoraría su uso para determinada enfermedad.
Pero si la petición no demuestra que el enfermo la requiere ni hay pruebas de la necesidad de su uso, la Cofepris no autoriza el permiso, por lo que cada caso se analiza de manera personalizada y por lo mismo, la comisión dejó en claro que no es una autorización libre ni generalizada.
De acuerdo con datos de esta dependencia federal, el trámite es sencillo, pero lo efectúa un médico certificado ante la Secretaría de Salud de su estado, y ésta a su vez, hace la petición formal a la Cofepris, quien se encarga de evaluar el caso y determinar si se le otorga la autorización.
En cada caso, la comisión trata de dar respuesta en menos de 48 horas, aunque en algunos casos puede tardar más, pero lo que se busca es hacerlo lo más inmediato, a fin de darle agilidad a situaciones que son esenciales para el uso terapéutico de cannabis.
Y es que apenas el pasado viernes la empresa HempMeds México informó que fue la primera en recibir el permiso de Cofepris para que su aceite de cáñamo con cannabidiol (CBD), ayude en el tratamiento de problemas neurodegenerativos relacionados con la diabetes.
En un comunicado esta empresa detalló que el producto autorizado es para una paciente de 52 años que vive en Coahuila, que padece diabetes con neuropatía diabética. Se trata de Aída Gutiérrez Jáuregui, abuela de la niña Emili Zoe, quien ya recibe el aceite de cáñamo para el tratamiento de la epilepsia refractaria.
La autorización que otorgó la Cofepris se debe a que se ha comprobado que productos de cannabis han demostrado beneficios terapéuticos al combatir enfermedades neurodegenerativas, por lo que aprobó su uso para las neuropatías de la paciente.
En junio pasado, se aprobó la legalización del consumo, portación y cultivo de la mariguana con fines medicinales y la importación y producción nacional de cáñamo, con el objetivo de que los enfermos mejoren su calidad de vida.
NEUROPATÍA
- La Cofepris autorizó la importación de productos derivados de la mariguana para el tratamiento de condiciones neurodegenerativas relacionadas con la diabetes.
- En un comunicado, la empresa HempMeds México, informó que ha sido la primera en recibir el permiso de la agencia sanitaria del país para que su aceite de cáñamo con cannabidiol (CBD), coadyuve en el tratamiento de dicha enfermedad.
- Señaló que el producto fue prescrito para una paciente de 52 años que habita en la ciudad de Torreón, Coahuila, que padece diabetes tipo 2 con neuropatía diabética.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any
interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.