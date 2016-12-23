23 Dec 2016
Home / destacados  / Confirma el rector intento de rapto de una alumna de la Facultad de Contaduría y Administración
destacados SAN LUIS

Confirma el rector intento de rapto de una alumna de la Facultad de Contaduría y Administración

Se tiene el reporte de un intento de rapto a una alumna de la Facultad de Contaduría y Administración (FCA), sin embargo, el suceso no fue en las instalaciones universitarias, informó Manuel Fermín Villar Rubio, rector de la Universidad Autónoma de San Luis Potosí (UASLP).

Sobre si dicho acto se suscitó a las afueras de ese centro escolar, Villar Rubio dijo que no tiene datos en ese sentido. “Fue en la calle. No sabría decirle yo dónde. Es algo que nadie quisiera que sucediera”.

El rector recalcó que el problema de inseguridad, es una situación de índole nacional.

Reiteró que las distintas facultades de la UASLP han reforzado los protocolos de seguridad, a fin de garantizar la integridad de alumnos, profesores y personal administrativo.

“Estamos preocupados desde luego. Nos da mucha pena, nos da mucha preocupación que sucedan estas cosas, pero bueno, es el ambiente que priva en este momento en el país”, lamentó.

Fuente: Pulso 

