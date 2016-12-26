“Déjennos en paz”, dicen Rubí y familia (Galería y Video)
“Déjennos en paz, ya no queremos entrevistas, estamos cansados”, dijo a medios de comunicación Cresencio Ibarra, padre de Rubí, la quinceañera más famosa de México. Rubí y su familia ya lucen agobiados y un poco intolerantes
“Déjennos en paz, ya no queremos entrevistas, estamos cansados”, dijo a medios de comunicación Cresencio Ibarra, padre de Rubí, la quinceañera más famosa de México.
Rubí y su familia ya lucen agobiados y un poco intolerantes a las fotografías y entrevistas que los potosinos le solicitaron en su visita a la Capital potosina, luego de la euforia causada en redes sociales.
Rubí y su familia desayunaron en un restaurante del primer cuadro de la ciudad, lo que generó que los curiosos y “fans” , acudieran a tomarse la foto. También acudió el diputado local del cuarto distrito, José Luis Romero Calzada a pedirle que “lo invite a sus quinces”.
Trascendió que la visita de Rubí a la Capital potosina fue para invitar personalmente al Gobernador del Estado, Juan Manuel Carreras López a su fiesta.
Esta es la transmisión en vivo:
Galería:
