EE.UU.: Permanece 31 años en prisión por una falsa violación y le indemnizan con 75 dólares
Este hombre fue condenado a 130 años por delitos que no había cometido y solicita que le compensen con un millón de dólares. Lawrence McKinney, un estadounidense condenado en 1978 por violación, fue puesto en libertad
Este hombre fue condenado a 130 años por delitos que no había cometido y solicita que le compensen con un millón de dólares.
Lawrence McKinney, un estadounidense condenado en 1978 por violación, fue puesto en libertad tras comprobarse su inocencia después de pasar tres décadas en prisión por ese delito. Pese a la injusticia de su reclusión, el Estado solo le otorgó una indemnización de 75 dólares, informa CBS News.
McKinney, que tiene 60 años y es originario de Menphis (Tennessee, EE.UU.), había sido condenado inicialmente a 115 años por el supuesto crimen sexual y a 15 años más por el robo de un televisor. Sin embargo, en 2009 un análisis genético demostró que era inocente de ambos cargos y le pusieron en libertad. Desde entonces, ha subsistido gracias a pequeños trabajos.
Este sexagenario asegura que “no tiene vida” por un error judicial y solicitó dos veces una compensación por un millón de dólares, rechazada en ambas oportunidades.
Su abogado, Jack Lowery, apeló la decisión de la corte y en los próximos días será el propio gobernador de Tennessee, Bill Haslam, quien otorgue un fallo definitivo. McKinney asegura que, después de esperar 31 años por su libertad, puede aguantar un poco más de tiempo hasta conocer la decisión del político.
Fuente: RT
7 COMMENTS
http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm December 20, 2016
Awesome post.
Berenice December 22, 2016
It is not my first time to go to see this web site, i
am browsing this web site dailly and get good facts from
here daily.
financial planning services December 23, 2016
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
Emily December 23, 2016
There is definately a great deal to learn about this topic.
I like all of the points you’ve made.
long-term credit along December 24, 2016
Hi there I am so thrilled I found your site, I really
found you by error, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round
entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added
your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb work.
potential financial advisor December 24, 2016
You are so interesting! I don’t believe I’ve read a single
thing like this before. So great to discover somebody with some genuine
thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up.
This site is something that is needed on the web, someone with a
little originality!
Jeanna December 25, 2016
obviously like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your
posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality however I will surely come back again.