El fiasco de la Fiscalía

El 20 de septiembre de este año el gobernador Juan Manuel Carreras López mandó al Congreso del Estado la iniciativa de reforma constitucional que transformará la Procuraduría General de Justicia en Fiscalía General del Estado.

Esta semana, los diputados gobiernistas (hay en todos los partidos) recibieron la instrucción de Palacio de aprobar “fast track” la reforma porque la principal preocupación del “gober” es imponer como Fiscal a Federico Garza Herrera, actual e ineficiente procurador, por siete años más, violentando el propósito de la reforma federal. La trampa está en el artículo quinto transitorio que establece que quien esté en funciones de procurador “asumirá el cargo de Fiscal” sin que el Congreso pueda oponerse a la designación absolutista.

¿Por qué un gobernador que posee una sólida formación jurídica como el charquense es incapaz de ser consecuente e impulsar una Fiscalía que sea ejemplo garante del Estado de Derecho y a un Fiscal de trayectoria irrebatible? Porque político a fin de cuentas, prefiere anteponer sus intereses personales a los de la sociedad que lo eligió.

En el actual diseño constitucional, la investigación de los delitos y el ejercicio de la acción penal es facultad exclusiva del Ministerio Público, pero este es presidido por el procurador y a su vez él es empleado del gobernador. La procuración de justicia tiene una racionalidad instrumental que obedece a procesos eminentemente políticos (en otros casos es el dinero el que incentiva o todo lo contrario, las investigaciones penales). Bien decía Ponciano Arriaga que “hay oídos que solo pueden ser heridos por un sonido… el metálico”. Eso permite entender porque a algunos casos se les da la más alta prioridad mientras que otros pasan a formar parte de los expedientes enmohados que se olvidan. O bien, por qué las víctimas solo son tomadas en cuenta hasta que exponen sus casos ante la opinión pública.

Despojar de esa entraña pervertida a la justicia era el objetivo de la creación de la Fiscalía General del Estado, terriblemente, nuestro país es el único lugar del mundo en el que todo cambia para que todo siga igual. Pero por más que Juan Manuel Carreras se aferre en imponer a Federico Garza como Fiscal, eso no cambia que el actual procurador ha demostrado que desde una perspectiva profesional, ética, o de desempeño, está probadamente descalificado para recibir tan delicada responsabilidad.

Es lamentable la frivolidad del procurador tan afecto a cocteles y a la socialité mientras el estado es asolado por la delincuencia. Es deplorable su insensibilidad para declarar que las mujeres que desaparecen es “porque se van con el novio”, o que él “no puede andar consolando a cada una” de sus familias. Es preocupante su incapacidad confesa al admitir que con él al frente de la Procuraduría, el nuevo sistema penal deberá esperar “tres generaciones” para funcionar. En cualquier democracia lo anterior sería suficiente para hacerlo inelegible, pero además, hay otras poderosas razones para exigir que no se consume la canallada de acceder al capricho de Carreras y sacrificar los anhelos de justicia del pueblo potosino.

En primer lugar, Federico Garza no tiene formación profesional como abogado penalista, ni conocimientos en criminología u otros relacionados. Es abogado pero sus especialidades son en materia civil, mercantil y notarial. Esas son también las materias que imparte como docente en la UASLP. En su trayectoria en el servicio público jamás ejerció cargo alguno que tuviera relación con las funciones de procuración de justicia. Vive de ser notario y se le nota, nunca como ahora la procuraduría está sumida en el desorden y el desgobierno. Gracias a Garza, nuestro estado tiene la cifra negra más alta a nivel nacional. Los potosinos no denuncian sencillamente porque no confían en su procuraduría. El nuevo sistema penal, aunque debería estar vigente, es una farsa y una simulación. Bastaría que los diputados le soliciten al procurador sus actuaciones en el nuevo modelo para percatarse de la mentira.

En segundo lugar, Federico Garza no es un procurador éticamente irreprochable. Llegó a la procuraduría con un staff de cinco asesores: Gerardo Quirino, Enrique Portillo, Jesús Herrera, Alfonso Alavés y Raúl Camacho. Revisando exhaustivamente su portal de transparencia es imposible saber cuáles son las actividades de este grupo, cuánto ganan, cuáles son sus currícula, sus contratos, sus áreas de adscripción y menos qué relación guarda su contratación respecto de los objetivos (si es que los hay) de la Procuraduría.

Esa no es la única opacidad en la procuraduría bajo dominio de Garza. Sin contar que toda su información pública tiene un ilegal atraso de al menos seis meses. El rubro de viáticos es manejado de forma por demás extraña. La procuraduría maneja como información reservada el nombre del beneficiario del cheque y en muchas otras ocasiones los destinos de los viajes. No fundamenta el acuerdo de reserva y quizá es porque es absurdo que una comprobación a posteriori sea materia de un ocultamiento indebido. Analizando solo cuatro meses se encontró lo siguiente: el 8 de enero el procurador autorizó viáticos a Ciudad Valles por 16 mil pesos; el 18 de enero a Sinaloa por 20 mil; y el día 27 de enero a la Ciudad de México por 20 mil. En febrero hay otros viajes similares pero destaca una autorización del día 12 por 44 mil pesos sin mencionar beneficiario ni destino del viaje. En marzo, hay un viaje a la Ciudad de México por 37 mil pesos, otro el día 10 de marzo por 21 mil pesos y uno más a Cancún por 25 mil. En abril, el día 13 Garza aprobó viáticos a la Ciudad de México por 43 mil pesos y a Dallas, Texas por 13 mil pesos. ¿Por qué los criterios tan disparatados? ¿Quién viaja, a qué, en qué condiciones y para qué? Esa es información que debe estar disponible para los potosinos porque son ellos quienes ponen el dinero.

Los viáticos y los asesores no son el único misterio. En la página de la Procuraduría, Federico Garza aparece con un sueldo de 26 mil 353 pesos, cantidad falsa, porque según el tabulador del Gobierno del Estado, el sueldo de un titular de dependencia se encuentra en un rango que va de los 31 mil 538 pesos a los 128 mil 608. ¿Por qué miente tan ridícula e innecesariamente el procurador? ¿Ni eso pueden revisar sus asesores?

En tercer lugar, Federico Garza no puede ser nombrado Fiscal porque no ha probado ser eficiente, diligente, ni dar los resultados que se esperan de su dependencia. En los rubros de homicidios dolosos, desapariciones forzadas, secuestros y feminicidios, los datos duros acreditan a la peor procuraduría de la historia.

Y finalmente, Federico Garza no debería ser nombrado Fiscal porque él es la prueba de un procurador que se eligió bajo los principios de incondicionalidad partidista y lealtad personal al gobernador. Nombrarlo, significará tirar por la borda las buenas intenciones de la reforma y condenar a San Luis Potosí a un futuro sombrío y desolador en materia de procuración de justicia.

Javier Duarte el corrupto saqueador que se hacía pasar como gobernador de Veracruz, logró imponer a su procurador Luis Ángel Bravo como Fiscal, y por supuesto, a nivel local jamás se encontraron elementos para siquiera iniciar una investigación en su contra. No podía ser de otra manera, infiltró a su subordinado para tapar sus porquerías. ¿Por qué Carreras tiene la urgente necesidad de imponer a Garza? ¿Planea terminar como Duarte? ¿Necesita garantizar su impunidad? La única posibilidad de que el atropello no se consume es apelar a la autopredicada “decencia” del gobernador. El Congreso no va a evitarlo porque no es un contrapeso, ni tiene honra que salvar, por el contrario la mayoría de diputados está deseosa de transar su voto en lo oscurito y luego bailar al ritmo que les manden.

El delito debe ser castigado, y para ello se necesita un Fiscal fuerte, valiente, honesto e imparcial. Gobernador: no tiene usted necesidad de hacer pedazos la credibilidad de una institución que al pueblo potosino le hace falta como el aire mismo. No lo abandone a su suerte.

