El general en su laberinto

Gutiérrez es un secretario “de diez”, y naturalmente un desempeño excelente merece el reconocimiento de sus superiores y el aplauso unánime de sus colaboradores: todo lo hace bien, tanto que pensar siquiera en que cambie algo sería un suicidio.

¿Pero quién es esta maravilla humana dotada de una exactísima nanomaquinaria militar en su ADN?

Se trata de un hombre con una formación que resiste cualquier análisis; estudió en el Heroico Colegio Militar en donde apuntan que no tardó en destacar, lo que implica que está dotado de un rigor sobresaliente, tanto para el estudio como para la observancia de la disciplina, puesto que luego formó parte del Estado Mayor Presidencial, un cuerpo de élite que no sólo cuida del Primer Mandatario de la República, sino que se encarga de obtener, organizar y proporcionar al Presidente la información necesaria para la toma de decisiones.

¿Ha Usted visto el militar impecablemente vestido y en inconmovible posición de firmes que está siempre atrás del Primer Mandatario en las ceremonias oficiales? Pues ese oficial es un buen ejemplo del orgullo y donaire del Estado Mayor, pero no es por eso por lo que el señor Gutiérrez García adiciona a su grado de armas el Diplomado de Estado Mayor, amén de las insignias y cordones que seguramente adornan su guerrera de gran gala, sino el haber aprobado el Curso de Mando y Estado Mayor General; esos estudios de equivalencia universitaria, y la experiencia en la brega, le debieron dotar de los conocimientos en organización militar y estrategias para bien usar los recursos humanos y materiales a su encargo; pero lo más valioso que posee, según evidencian sus credenciales, es el conocimiento de los mandos y la sabiduría para usar de los botones y resortes, esos que sí hacen ascender; el muy pícaro goza del cariño y consideración de Noé Sandoval Alcázar, la estrella militar en ascenso.

Cuando he escrito sobre militares lo he dejado claro: Llegar al punto más alto de la graduación militar no es sencillo, ni sólo resultado de las amistades, parentelas o mecenazgos, el sujeto en cuestión tiene siempre el talento que las armas requieren, ergo un general del Ejército Mexicano nunca será un sujeto tonto o improvisado, pero no podemos afirmar que esté exento de ser taimado, y seguramente también ha de ser un habilón irredento (para referencia pregunte Usted a un jarocho por el significado de habilón); como sea, un General de Brigada es el tercero en línea al mando de las Fuerzas Armadas de Tierra, y eso, créame es un mérito al que muchos ni siquiera soñaríamos con alcanzar, en mi caso concreto porque hubiera sido fusilado por indisciplina irreverente dentro de los tres minutos siguientes de haber llegado como recluta.

Muchas fueron sus responsabilidades militares en varias partes de la República: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamulipas, Veracruz, como no, de la mano del divisionario Sandoval; en todas sus encomiendas fue siempre muy reconocido, incluso aplaudido y extrañado… hasta que lo besó el diablo.

No se imagine Usted al mismísimo Belcebú propinándole un ósculo al general Gutiérrez, ni tampoco quiera compararlo con un alimento que se cayó al suelo, me refiero a que fue nombrado Secretario de Seguridad Pública por Egidio Torre Cantú, ese grisáceo anciano sin merecimientos, relevo lastimoso, designado a dedo tras el infame asesinato de su hermano, el doctor Rodolfo Torre Cantú, a quien faltaban días para que los tamaulipecos eligieran como su primer mandatario.

Si no le suena quién es, seguramente recordará a Egidio Torre por su aparición estelar en el montaje televisivo para rescatar de un secuestro fingido al exitoso futbolista Alan Pulido, y por nada más, así de infausto fue su mandato.

El retirado General de Brigada Diplomado de Estado Mayor Arturo Gutiérrez García perdió rápidamente el glamour que tenía de hombre duro, eficaz, preparado, nunca criticado y demostradamente honrado, porque la prensa –ese demonio de mil ojos– le dio más importancia a sus arranques de fervor cuando participaba en oraciones colectivas que a su larga carrera; propios y extraños quedaron atónitos al ver al curtido soldado convertido en venerable, con los ojos cerrados, la mano derecha en alto o tomado de las manos de otros feligreses, esbozando la beatífica sonrisa del que sabe que Dios lo oye.

Desde luego que su pública demostración de credo no sólo no tiene nada de malo, sino que es uno de sus derechos más entrañables, pero vaya que resultaba sabroso para sus críticos que el general de hierro rogara al Altísimo por bendiciones para Tamaulipas: “Tenemos fe en que Dios va a hacer de Tamaulipas el primer estado de la República, porque Tamaulipas ha sufrido mucho y yo sé que Dios va a recompensar ese sufrimiento también” (http://b15noticias.com.mx/titular-de-la-ssp-ora-por-la-paz-en-tamaulipas/)

Esa salvífica conducta se ha repetido en San Luis Potosí, y aunque ahora él asegura que en su secretaría no se reza, todos los que han estado en una jornada de oración saben que sí se reza, y sí se pide por la paz en San Luis Potosí, y sí se ruega a Dios porque todos los malos se vuelvan buenos, y hasta servicio social y caridad en nombre del Dador de Todo hacen las damas voluntarias de dicha dependencia, encabezadas, cómo no, por la señora esposa del General “de diez”. De Dios uno no se avergüenza.

Encabezar los esfuerzos contra el crimen y al mismo tiempo ser un devoto cristiano que cree sinceramente en poner la otra mejilla ante la ofensa de los inicuos debe ser, lo menos, terriblemente mortificante.

Ser bueno y excelente, hasta convertirse en un monumento vivo a la bondad y a la eficacia, debe ser una pesada carga de llevar para un hombre cuyo credo se basa en la humildad, y reconocerlo ante las abusivas cámaras de los medios de comunicación debió conmoverlo hasta el punto de usar un cilicio para no dar lugar al terrible pecado de soberbia.

Pero seamos serios, aparte de él mismo, su protector el subsecretario de la Defensa Nacional o su jefe potosino, ¿Alguien cree que en materia de seguridad estamos bien e incluso mejor que en tiempos del gobernador Ochoa, o en los ya inmemoriales de Su Alteza Serenísima?

Ingenuidades

¿Le dice algo el nombre de Ercel Lewis? Si nada le dice, le doy la razón, son muchas las cosas que uno ignora en esta vida… Mire Usted, para muestra dos botones: uno, según le dijo Enrique Ochoa Reza, gerente nacional del PRI, a Carlos Loret de Mola, un alcalde perredista de San Luis “está en problemas con distintas órdenes de aprehensión”; otro, yo nunca me hubiera imaginado que el Oficial Mayor del Gobierno del Estado, al que conozco desde mi más tierna infancia, también se llama Jesrael… ¿Lo puede Usted creer?

