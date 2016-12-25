25 Dec 2016
Familiares buscan a Abigail en Culiacán

Familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía para dar con el paradero de la joven La joven Abigail Ávila, de 16 años de edad, se encuentra desaparecida desde la noche del domingo. La menor vive con

Familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía para dar con el paradero de la joven

La joven Abigail Ávila, de 16 años de edad, se encuentra desaparecida desde la noche del domingo. La menor vive con su tía en la colonia Tierra Blanca.

Sin embargo, hasta el momento se desconoce su paradero, por lo que familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía y en caso de que alguien tenga información que ayude a localizar a la joven, favor de llamar al 066.

Fuente: Debate 
POST A COMMENT