Familiares buscan a Abigail en Culiacán
Familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía para dar con el paradero de la joven La joven Abigail Ávila, de 16 años de edad, se encuentra desaparecida desde la noche del domingo. La menor vive con
Familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía para dar con el paradero de la joven
La joven Abigail Ávila, de 16 años de edad, se encuentra desaparecida desde la noche del domingo. La menor vive con su tía en la colonia Tierra Blanca.
Sin embargo, hasta el momento se desconoce su paradero, por lo que familiares y amigos solicitan la colaboración de la ciudadanía y en caso de que alguien tenga información que ayude a localizar a la joven, favor de llamar al 066.
Fuente: Debate
