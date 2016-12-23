Interpondrían juicio político contra el diputado Óscar Vera Fábregat
El delegado de la Confederación de Colegios y Asociaciones de Abogados de México en San Luis Potosí, Juan José Zavala Pérez, adelantó que interpondrá otra solicitud de juicio político, esta vez en contra del diputado
El delegado de la Confederación de Colegios y Asociaciones de Abogados de México en San Luis Potosí, Juan José Zavala Pérez, adelantó que interpondrá otra solicitud de juicio político, esta vez en contra del diputado Óscar Vera Fábregat “por querer ser juez y parte” en la previa solicitud de juicio político que se hizo en contra del consejero de la judicatura del Supremo Tribunal de Justicia del Estado, Carlos Alejandro Ponce Rodríguez.
El abogado señaló que el diputado no ha querido excusarse de revisar el caso del consejero, esto a pesar de que se pudo demostrar que hay un evidente conflicto de intereses, porque hace apenas un par de meses la nuera del legislador, esposa de Jorge Vera Noyola, obtuvo un cargo en el Poder Judicial, auspiciada por el propio Ponce Rodríguez.
Con este antecedente, apuntó que es evidente que la solicitud de juicio político que se hizo previamente en contra del magistrado no va a prosperar, puesto que Vera Fábregat incluso es presidente de la comisión que está revisando el caso, por lo que es seguro que desechará la propuesta a pesar de todas las pruebas existentes, por lo que es necesario también interponer un recurso en contra del diputado que ha faltado a la más mínima ética política.
Cabe recordar que fue Óscar Martínez Pérez, quien promovió el primer juicio político en contra del consejero, esto a raíz de que en 2012 su hermano, Sergio Martínez Pérez, quien era taxista, circulaba por el río Santiago, y a la altura del puente Carlo Magno sufrió un desperfecto su vehículo, por lo que se orilló a tratar de revisar el motor, mientras lo hacía, un vehículo conducido por Ponce Robledo, que circulaba a exceso de velocidad, impactó contra la parte trasera del taxi, de tal forma que empujó al mismo y con su propia unidad Martínez Pérez recibió el duro golpe que terminaría acabando con su vida.
Poco después Zavala Pérez, en representación de un grupo de abogados, interpuso otro juicio político en contra del consejero, pero por diversas irregularidades, como acoso laboral y sexual al interior del Poder Judicial, intimidaciones y sobre todo uso indebido de la función pública al intervenir directamente en varios casos, incluyendo el suyo propio, para favorecer a sus intereses y los de su familia.
Fuente: Samuel Estrada / La Jornada San Luis
14 COMMENTS
care assistance services December 14, 2016
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are
you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
care assistant December 15, 2016
I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the resemblance of hottest and preceding technologies, it’s awesome
article.
caregivers vacation December 16, 2016
It’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from
our dialogue made here.
http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm December 17, 2016
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
regular home healthcare December 18, 2016
Asking questions are truly fastidious thing if you are not understanding anything completely, but this article
presents fastidious understanding even.
sales life easier December 19, 2016
First of all I want to say great blog! I had a
quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself
and clear your mind before writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my
mind in getting my ideas out. I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like
the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply
just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas
or hints? Many thanks!
proper pest control December 20, 2016
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I’d
state. That is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the analysis you made to make this
actual post incredible. Great activity!
Scot December 20, 2016
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web site daily,
if so after that you will absolutely obtain good experience.
dodge dakota computer chip December 21, 2016
hello!,I love your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your post
on AOL? I need an expert on this space to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.
dodge ecu programming software December 22, 2016
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare
to see a nice blog like this one today.
Benito December 22, 2016
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my website =).
We can have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us
dodge charger pcm December 22, 2016
Exceptional post however I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Bless you!
1992 dodge b250 ecu December 22, 2016
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it ;
) I will return once again since I saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.
Rodrick December 23, 2016
Excellent post. I will be going through many of these issues as well..