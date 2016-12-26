26 Dec 2016
Pornhub se ofrece a comprar Vine

Prometen devolverle su gloria con contenido explícito. Pornhub, el sitio de videos de pornografía se ofreció a comprar Vine, la plataforma de videos cortos que cerrará su servicio en los próximos meses, como lo anunciaron este

Prometen devolverle su gloria con contenido explícito.

Pornhub, el sitio de videos de pornografía se ofreció a comprar Vine, la plataforma de videos cortos que cerrará su servicio en los próximos meses, como lo anunciaron este jueves.

Según una publicación hecha por CNET, el vicepresidente de Pornhub Corey Pricehizo la oferta a través de una carta al CEO de Twitter, Jack Dorsey:

“Suponemos que ahora que Twitter la ha abandonado (a Vine) y que están haciendo muchos despidos, tu y tus accionistas podrían beneficiarse de una inyección de dinero con la venta de Vine”, menciona la carta de Price.

La compañía pornográfica promete hacer que Vine recobre su gloria con contenido explícito, asegurando que los clips de seis segundos son más que suficientes para satisfacer las necesidades de algunas personas.

Con información de CNET y SDP Noticias

POST A COMMENT