Se cae servicio de banca en línea de Bancomer
La falla se prolongaría por 24 horas debido al servicio de actualización del sistema electrónico. La banca en línea de BBVA Bancomer está fuera de servicio desde las primeras horas de este viernes tanto en la
La falla se prolongaría por 24 horas debido al servicio de actualización del sistema electrónico.
La banca en línea de BBVA Bancomer está fuera de servicio desde las primeras horas de este viernes tanto en la app, así como en su portal.
La falla afectará el servicio durante 24 horas, según la propia respuesta del banco a través de su cuenta de Twitter, quien atribuye las fallas a la actualización de sus sistemas tecnológicos.
@BBVABancomer llevo 4 horas intentando hacer pagos desde la app sin éxito, online intentando pero asesores no explican bien! pic.twitter.com/5cjFrbuXv8
@JuliuxMen Hola que tal gracias por contactarnos por este medio, te comentamos que por el momento estamos presentando una (1/3)
@BBVABancomer llevo 4 horas intentando hacer pagos desde la app sin éxito, online intentando pero asesores no explican bien! pic.twitter.com/5cjFrbuXv8
@JuliuxMen actualización de nuestro servicio el cual concluirá en un lapso de 24 hrs, ya trabajamos lo mas rápido (2/3)
El diario Reforma indicó que la línea de atención telefónica está saturada y demoran hasta 20 minutos en responder a los clientes.
De acuerdo con el presidente de la Comisión Nacional para la Protección y Defensa de los Usuarios de Servicios Financieros (Condusef), desde el primer trimestre del año en curso recibieron hasta 20 mil quejas por fallas en los sistemas electrónicos del banco:
“Prometieron que harían las adecuaciones y que para el tercer trimestre ya no habría fallas”, acotó Mario di Constanzo.
Fuente: SDP Noticias
