¡Eso tuvo que doler!: a hombre le cortan el "pipián" por violador en la India · Antena San Luis

Con los casos de abuso sexual y violaciones disminuyendo en este lado del mundo, no se puede decir lo mismo del continente asiático.
Sin embargo, varias leyes y mecanismos se han empezado a crear para mejorar la calidad de vida de la mujer. Uno de los países en donde se han enfocado en los derechos de la mujer últimamente, es en la India.
Claro, el darles varas a las mujeres para lidiar con sus maridos borrachos, no es la solución perfecta. Pero hay veces que unos buenos tablazos no bastan y hay que tomar medidas más drásticas.
Como lo ocurrido hace unos días cuando a un hombre le fue removido su viejo confiable de un cuchillazo.
Después de ocho años de violar a una mujer, Gangesanantha Teerthapadar, quien se hacía llamar Hari Swami (gurú religioso), fue despojado de su pene cuando su víctima al fin decidió ponerle fin a sus abusos.
Swami era cercano a la familia y en varias ocasiones se quedaría en su casa. La mujer nunca le dijo nada a sus padres, temiendo que estos no le creyeran. Pero cuando él quiso abusar de ella este viernes, le cortó sus partes privadas, corrió y llamó a la policía.
Tras el incidente, esta joven estudiante de leyes cuya identidad permanece anónima, llamó de inmediato a las autoridades quienes la felicitaron por su acción. El detestable sujeto fue llevado al hospital donde su condición es estable. Ahora sólo falta que sea dado de alta para ser llevado a prisión.
Las acciones de esta mujer han sido recibidas con aplausos, incluso el ministro del estado de Kerala, lugar donde sucedió el altercado, ha felicitado sus acciones: “esto fue un acto valiente y fuerte por parte de la mujer.
Si bien, esto no está ni cerca de ser una solución al abuso que la mujer sufre en la India, la reacción de las autoridades es bastante prometedora.
Con información de: Sopitas
