¿Por que Wal-Mart quebró en Alemania? · Antena San Luis

GÁLIKA

En las principales calles y centros comerciales de Alemania, nación más rica de Europa y con uno de los PIB´s per cápita más altos del mundo no hay Wal-Mart´s.

Cuando la cadena intentó posicionarse en este país con su lema: “Ahorras dinero y vives mejor” (Save money, live better) la sociedad y sus leyes que son de las más robustas del mundo, decidieron no ceder paso al gigante de Sam Walton, tanto que la transnacional con más de 6,500 tiendas y 175 millones de clientes a la semana no pudo con la cortina de hierro alemana. ¿La pregunta es por qué?

Primero Walmart afectaría irremediablemente a muchos pequeños negocios locales. Para los alemanes, lo local es lo mejor y lo local es y debe ser de calidad. Confían en sus productos y en su gente, desconfían de lo que viene de fuera. En caso de que un producto local falle, exigen enérgicamente a los dueños calidad ya que “Made in Germany” es una cuestión de orgullo y patriotismo. Las marcas locales Alemanas son conocidas por ser de alta calidad: Bosch, SIEMENS, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Osram, Playmobil son algunos ejemplos. El refresco de cola más popular no es Coca Cola, el ganador se llama Fritz Cola Hamburg (Una marca de refresco de cola local con etiqueta de papel y sabor tradicional) Lo mismo sucede con los cereales, las cervezas y los servicios.

Por otro lado, las políticas de la multinacional no fueron bien aceptadas. No fue bien visto por ejemplo la “Línea de denuncias anónima para delatar faltas al reglamento”. En Alemania nadie te checa si haces las cosas bien o mal. Los soplones no son bien vistos. La honestidad es cuestión de prestigio e imagen.

También fue rechazado por la corte el punto que prohíbe que 2 empleados tengan relaciones amorosas. – ¿Quiénes somos nosotros para prohibir que 2 personas se enamoren?. No fue bien vista tampoco la política de contratar a gente mayor para abrir las puertas y dar la bienvenida a las tiendas ya que la tercera edad es venerada por su conocimiento y experiencia y no se les da trabajo por lástima y otro más a la lista: En Alemania está prohibido el Dumping (Vender por debajo del costo para atraer clientes), práctica muy común que cobra todos estos ahorros de las “promociones y descuentos” a los proveedores, llevándolos en algunas ocasiones a dejar de lado sus utilidades con tal de seguir vendiendo. Para ellos, lo bueno cuesta y si es muy bueno, cuesta mucho. Esto anima a las personas a hacer cosas buenas ya que saben que su trabajo será valorado por los demás.

Me llama la atención como una comunidad fue más poderosa que una marca transnacional y como no siempre el dinero es lo que manda en una relación comercial. Existimos para ser felices con lo que hacemos. Primero que nada necesitamos salud, amor y poder compartir nuestro tiempo y nuestros intereses con nuestros seres queridos. El dinero viene después. Saber decir que no, es una importante habilidad de negocios. Curiosamente cuando no se traicionan los valores, el dinero llega solo. Alemania fue destruida completamente 2 veces, hoy es la 4ta economía del planeta con un ingreso per-cápita mensual (Cantidad promedio que gana cada alemán al mes) de $3,900.00 dólares, una población de 80 millones de habitantes y uno de los índices GINI (índice que mide la desigualdad) más bajos del mundo.

Ricardo Herrera.

Twitter: @galikacyc