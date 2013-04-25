La tarde del jueves se presentó un choque en la Avenida Salvador Nava.
De acuerdo al reporte, los hechos ocurrieron en la mencionada vía frente al monumento a la Bandera.
La Dirección General de Seguridad Pública Municipal (DGSPM) pidió circular con precaución y no exceder los límites de velocidad.
Plano Informativo
